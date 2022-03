In Loving Memory of Barbara Ann Rexford

On Dec. 11, 2021, our beloved Barb "Barbie Ann" Rexford passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus.

Cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road.

For full obituary, visit www.michelottisawyers.com.