Barbara Thompson Rightmire

Barbara Thompson Rightmire passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, at the Crystal Cove Care Center in Newport Beach, California.

Barbara was born in Denver Colorado to Harry and Mary Thompson on April 26, 1938, and moved to Billings with her family in 1943. She attended schools in Billings, where she was affectionately known to her friends as "Bompie," as well as UM (Missoula) and MSU (Billings).

Barbara was active in the visual and performing arts. The mural she painted on the walls of Billings Senior High is still there and was commemorated in the 2015 book "If the Walls Could Speak: The Iconic Murals of Billings Senior High School." She had roles in productions by Billings Studio Theater, among them the role of Muriel Tate in Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite." She was a supporter of the Billings Symphony, and with her husband, Chuck Rightmire, she hosted a weekly radio program, "Music from the Mountains," on KEMC FM radio, which broadcast the recorded concerts of the Red Lodge Music Festival.

She is remembered by her friends and family as a fun, witty conversationalist and an avid reader.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Thompson, her husband, Charles P. "Chuck" Rightmire, and her sister, Charlotte Thompson Magelssen. She is survived by her four children, Ken Rightmire (married to Debby), of Escondido, California; Mike Rightmire (Anca), of Karlsruhe, Germany; Randy Rightmire, of Santa Barbara, California; and Kathy Rightmire, of Sacramento, California. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Madison, Harrison, Ben, Abby, and Evelyn Rightmire, and other extended family and friends.

Donations in memory of Barbara may be made online at https://www.rlmf.org/donate/annual-funds/ or mailed to Red Lodge Music Festival, 1014 Harvard Ave., Billings, MT. 59102-1812. Condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079036517107