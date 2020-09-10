Menu
Barbara Stevenson

Barbara Stevenson was born into this world on June 4, 1943, in Elmer, New Jersey, to James Arthur and Kathryn Friedline, and was peacefully taken to her heavenly home on Sept. 5, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2 pm, at the Columbus Evangelical Church (2 East 1st Ave North, Columbus) followed by light refreshments. Interment will be Monday 10 a.m. at the Columbus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Barb's memory may be sent to Columbus Evangelical Church P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MT 59019 or Special K Ranch PO Box 479 Columbus, MT 59019.

For a full obituary please go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 10, 2020.
