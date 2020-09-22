Bernice Johnson Nybakken Herman

Bernice was born Dec. 4, 1913 in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada to G.W. (Willie) and Clara (Berge) Johnson. The family moved to Montana in 1916 and settled on a Homestead northwest of Frazer. Bernice and siblings, Ruth and Wallace attended the Sjurson School. She attended high school in Nashua, boarding with local families when she met Elmer Nybakken. Bernice and Elmer were married in 1932 and she became a farm wife and all that entailed in the dirty 30's. She and Elmer had two children, Wayne and Shirley. For schooling, they moved family and livestock to the outskirts of Nashua for the winter months. Family and friends were always welcome at their home and coffee was accompanied by Scandinavian treats, such as lefse, krumkake, and futigman.

They liked to dance, and to fish, and were instrumental in bringing the Marina to the Fort Peck Lake, and they traveled extensively across the US, with Bernice doing a lot of the driving. In 1954 she became a Grandmother for the first time and thoroughly enjoyed that role - for the rest of her life to include her great and great great grandchildren

Elmer passed away in 1975. On a trip to Norway Bernice purchased a hardanger kit, and learned to make beautiful hardandger items including alter clothes for her church, and a doll that won Best of Fair.

On a tour to Hawaii in 1978, she met Harry Herman, from Plentywood, and they were married that fall. She and Harry spent winters in AZ. Harry passed away in 1985. Bernice continued to spend winters in AZ until 2010 when she moved to Prairie Ridge assisted living. In July, 2020 she moved to Valley View.

As a historian, her memory was sharp, recalling events and facts from the past and she was a story teller. And she was a lucky lady when visiting the casinos and playing Bingo.

Bernice left this world on Sunday, Sept. 13 and many joyous reunions went on in heaven that day. She was preceded in death by husband Elmer Nybakken, husband Harry Herman, granddaughter Diane, a great granddaughter and two great great granddaughters. She is survived by son Wayne Nybakken, daughter Shirley Ball, and three grandchildren, Jackie (Steve) Dowell, Nashua, David (Patricia) Ball, Nashua and Jim (Kerri) Ball Cass Lake, Minnesota. Also, seven great grandchildren,16 great great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 at Our Redeemer Lutheran in Nashua.