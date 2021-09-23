Bernice Jurovich See

Bernice Jurovich See passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2021, at Highgate Senior Living in Billings, at the age of 88.

Born as a coal miner's daughter in Bearcreek, Montana, in 1933, to Angie and Velisha Jurovich, Bernice graduated from high school in Bridger and went on to study at Mills College in California and Colorado State University. While completing her professional degree in Occupational Therapy at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, she met the love of her life, Donald Harlan See. They were married in Billings in December of 1957. Bernice and Don raised their family together in Oregon, Colorado, California, Texas and Washington, before settling on the west side of Billings in 1982.

Bernice was a loving, vibrant and kind daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend to many people. Music was a key part of her life from an early age. She was an accomplished musician on the piano and trombone, as well as a versatile singer. A favorite memory of her children is gathering around the piano with their mom and singing out loud every conceivable folk song ever written! She was not only a great lover of music, but also a gifted artist and painted her own pictures, which are still hanging on many walls. Bernice also had a strong commitment to her community and consistently involved herself in historical, cultural and educational organizations wherever she lived. She volunteered much of her time working at museums and cherished North American folklore. Bernice also had an abiding faith commitment and served as a church member in choir, Bible study groups, and hospitality. Her hospitality was particularly important to her extended family, as Bernice made sure to gather together with the families of her three older brothers for holidays and celebrations over the years.

Bernice is survived by her husband, Donald Harlan See; her three children, Ronald See, Ray See and Denise Angela Johnson (See); and four grandchildren, Amanda See, Andrew See, Kendra Bender and Alexander Johnson. She will be greatly missed, but we are thankful that God has released her from the pain and suffering of this world for eternal glory in Jesus Christ.

Family and friends are all welcome to join and celebrate her life at Shiloh United Methodist church at 1810 Shiloh Road in Billings at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Shiloh United Methodist Church.

