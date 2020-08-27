Beth Gwyndell Clay

Beth Gwyndell Clay, 73, of Roundup, MT, passed away early Sunday, August 16, 2020 in her home from a battle with cancer surrounded by family.

Beth was born on October 30, 1946 in Amarillo, Texas to Clarence Gillam and Gwen Phillips.

She had several professions in her life including bar maid, real estate agent and secretary. If asked, however, she would have said her occupation was a mother and grandmother. Everything she did was for her family.

Upbeat music was something that she would find a way to dance to, even when she was hurting. Beth was a strong and fierce woman that you would always want on your side. She had a stubbornness that she passed onto her children and grandchildren. However, she also had a fun, caring demeanor that would light up a room. Beth wanted her family to know that she would be with them, no matter what.

Beth left something behind that she wanted everyone to know about her: "My family and my cats were everything to me. I loved to clean a room that was totally messed up and organize it. The results were well worth the sore muscles. I was the inspiration that got people started on projects. When I'd ask someone to help me with something, I always tried to be with them while they did it. Poppa always said it was a lost day if you didn't learn something new. I tried to learn every day."

She is preceded in death by her parents and great-granddaughter, Alessandra.

Beth is survived by her husband Jon Clay, sister Edwina (Daryl) Rawden of Billings, children Tammy (Bob) Hoffman of Billings, Rick Steiner of Billings and Candy Steiner of Billings as well as 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

At her request, cremation has taken place. Services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Park City Civic Center at 11 a.m. Creel Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Beth's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com