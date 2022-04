Betty Lois Devine

Betty Lois Devine of Huntley, age 94, passed away on June 19, 2021 at Tender Nest Assisted Living in Billings, Montana. She resided at Tender Nest for the past 3 years.

Graveside services will be held in Miles City on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Custer County Cemetery in Miles City. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.