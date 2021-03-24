Betty Jo Griffith

The spirit of Betty Jo Griffith of Depoe Bay, Oregon ascended to heaven to join Jesus and her late husband, Walter (Sidney) Griffith on March 21, 2021.

Betty spent the best years of her life in both Red Lodge and Billings, Montana where she shared life with her surviving family – son Scott Faris and wife Carol and granddaughters Julie and Joanna Faris; daughter Tracy Sullivan and husband Bob and granddaughter Kaja Wagner and husband Jeremy.

Betty was very active in her churches in Red Lodge and Apache Junction, Arizona. She was also an avid hiker, birder, painter, gardener and host to her many friends. Betty's love of Jesus and her family and friends will survive her into eternity. She was the best mom, wife, nana and friend anyone could hope for.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Red Lodge Alliance Chapel, 905 S Broadway Avenue, Red Lodge, MT 59068 at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Donations in her memory may be sent to Red Lodge Alliance Chapel or Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, 615 2nd St E, Red Lodge, MT 59068.