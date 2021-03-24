Menu
Betty Jo Griffith

Betty Jo Griffith

The spirit of Betty Jo Griffith of Depoe Bay, Oregon ascended to heaven to join Jesus and her late husband, Walter (Sidney) Griffith on March 21, 2021.

Betty spent the best years of her life in both Red Lodge and Billings, Montana where she shared life with her surviving family – son Scott Faris and wife Carol and granddaughters Julie and Joanna Faris; daughter Tracy Sullivan and husband Bob and granddaughter Kaja Wagner and husband Jeremy.

Betty was very active in her churches in Red Lodge and Apache Junction, Arizona. She was also an avid hiker, birder, painter, gardener and host to her many friends. Betty's love of Jesus and her family and friends will survive her into eternity. She was the best mom, wife, nana and friend anyone could hope for.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Red Lodge Alliance Chapel, 905 S Broadway Avenue, Red Lodge, MT 59068 at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Donations in her memory may be sent to Red Lodge Alliance Chapel or Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, 615 2nd St E, Red Lodge, MT 59068.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
24
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Red Lodge Alliance Chapel
905 S Broadway Avenue, Red Lodge, MT
Your passing is nearly one year ago, dear momma. I cherish all my memories of you and I look so forward to seeing you when I join you to be with Jesus forever. Your grateful son, Scott.
Scott Faris
Family
March 18, 2022
We miss you already mom but it is a comfort knowing you are out of pain and with the Lord forever. You will always be in my heart and I´ll cherish our times together and the memories we made.
Carol Faris
March 25, 2021
Heaven just received a beautiful lady, and the earth has a void that can never be filled!! Betty as you lay down your crowns, I´ll rejoice for you and I´ll pray for love peace and comfort for your family! I love you all and I´m so sorry for your loss!!!
Kim
March 24, 2021
Bless you as you deal with this loss. We know she will be greatly missed, but what a comfort to know she is with the Lord!
Janet and Michael Huber
March 24, 2021
We miss you mom but I know you are with the Lord of heaven right now and will be forever. Your memory will live in my heart until I see you in heaven.
Scott Faris
March 24, 2021
