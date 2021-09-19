Betty Huschka

Betty Huschka, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Sept. 12, 2021, at the age of 92.

Betty was born on Dec. 13, 1928, in Belfield, North Dakota, to Frank Ouellette and Barbara (Wagner) Ouellette. She married Joe Huschka on May 18, 1948. Together, they had three daughters and later divorced in 1978.

Betty worked in the restaurant and service industry, but becoming a nanny in later years was her favorite and most rewarding.

Betty always had a special spot in her heart for animals. She provided a loving home for her rescue "kitties" and enjoyed volunteering at Help for Homeless Pets.

Christmas was her favorite holiday, baking the family favorites and there was always a blue and white decorated tree … Mom loved her Christmas Tree.

Betty was a little person with a "Big" personality. She will always be remembered by her friends and family for her quick wit and smile to match.

She was preceded in death by daughter Rebecca Jo; parents Frank Ouellette and Barbara (Wagner) Ouellette; nephew Darryl Wolf; and sister Melrose Vokal.

Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Brown (Duane) of Billings and Patricia Neubert (Walter) of North Arlington, New Jersey. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jason Kaiser (Heather) of Keizer, Oregon, Trevor Brown of Williston, North Dakota. Michael Holmes, Melissa Cawley (Keith) and Matthew Nappo, all of New Jersey. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Jasper of Keizer, Oregon. She is also survived by her twin sister Edith Wolf of North Dakota, and many nieces and nephews.

The Gallagher's Assisted Living will always have a special place in the family's heart for their kindness, care and love for Betty.

A special thank you to Stillwater Hospice for their care and time for Betty and their endless support for the family.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced at a future date.

In honor of Betty, in lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.