Betty Petek

Betty Petek- The world lost a beautiful soul on March 15, 2022. Betty spent her whole career as a social worker, resource worker and regional administrator protecting the young, the abused, and the elderly. After retirement, Betty worked at the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce. There are no words to express how much she was loved and how much she will be missed.

She leaves behind her husband, Jim, of 47 years. Their marriage was filled with love, laughter, and fun. She is survived by all of the members of Jim & Betty's family.

There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Baretooth Cupboards Food Bank would be appreciated @ P.O. Box 665, Red Lodge,MT 59068.