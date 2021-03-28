Menu
Betty Rae Hay Stewart

Betty's advice, 'Do at least one nice thing for yourself every day.'

Betty Rae Hay Stewart passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 21, 2021 with Floyd Cramer playing in the background, so fitting was the song, 'Your Last Goodbye'. Our mother loved black coffee, visiting with friends, a good book, a new adventure (with her clothes in a paper bag), her independence, and her family!

Mom's parents were Luvia Marks and Walter Montgomery. She was raised on a wheat farm outside of Poplar, MT, attended school in Billings, and graduated from MSU-Bozeman with a teaching degree. Mom enjoyed teaching along with buying and selling real estate.

Mom had one sibling, a really special sister, Charlyn Rogers. She cherished the time she had with Charlyn, their trips together (including China), and the many connections and adventures. Mom really loved Char's family (you know who you are), and treasured many others that she called family.

Mom was married to our Dad, Edward E. Hay, and from that union two of us were born, Scott (Debbie) Stewart and Shawn (Derek) Hinz. Our Dad passed away in 1965 and Mom was married briefly to Carl Stewart. Mom bought a farm to teach us how to irrigate and ride horses. She was an incredible single parent and often said, 'you only need one person in your life that believes in you.'

The highlight of Mom's life was being a grandmother.

To Shanna (Brian) Zier, her first grandchild: Grandma loved you fiercely and was always your biggest fan. You are who you are because of her influence and the many experiences that you had with her. When you married Brian and brought two beautiful great granddaughters into this world, she could not wait to spend time with the girls (Madison and Eliese), her delight was to have 'parties' on the weekends, and watch the wonder of the world through the eyes of her great grandchildren. Great grandma could not help herself, the girls had to take a sack of treats home each time they left her house.

To Shayne (Theresa) Hinz, her amazing grandson: Grandma was there to watch you as you played sports, drove the plane ride at Disney Land, walked across the stage at your graduations, and married Theresa. She was so proud of you and your entrepreneurial drive! She did not get enough time with your little Hunter this past year with COVID in the world, her only regret!

Mom, this world is definitely a better place because of you! The wisdom you gained in your 84 years was given freely, your unconditional love came easily, and your generosity flowed. Instead of flowers, Mom would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone, and at least one nice thing for yourself every day.

Memorial at a later date.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to each one of you. May the memories you have about your mom be a blessing to you during this difficult time. Your mom and dad were good friends of ours during our college days. My husband Leo and Ed were both art friends and Betty Rae and I grew up one block from each other.She was very sweet and kind to everyone. I never heard her say a negative about anyone.She was a special lady and will be missed.
Bonnie Olson
April 6, 2021
Shawn, Scott and families. So sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. I remember her as being the sweetest person, always with a smile on her face. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Heaven has gained another sweet angel.
Lori Balzer Moll
March 30, 2021
Our sympathies to your family on Betty's leaving. May your love for each other give you peace, God bless you all.
Ani & Raymond Gonzalez
March 30, 2021
Sending love and prayers for you in this difficult time. Shawn your mother was a great lady! Always so kind! God bless you!
Carla Anguiano
March 29, 2021
I loved visiting, having a cup of black coffee and listening to Betty's sage wisdom and her life stories. The world is absolutely a better place because she was in it.
Angela
March 28, 2021
My sympathy to Betty´s entire family. What a wonderful woman! Betty´s smile will be so missed and getting to sit next to her at the table on holidays and other special occasions before dinner was served will always be a favorite memory of her. She was always ready with stories about Shanna and Shayne when they were little. She loved her family so much and I do too. Bless you all.
Shirley Zier
March 28, 2021
Shawn and family sorry to read about your mom. It was always a pleasure visiting with her when we would have gatherings with your extended family. She was a bright light. May you find piece from the love around you and from God above.
Jill and Perry Butcher
March 28, 2021
Dear family, This news is very painful. As a pal, your Mom was one of my very best! I knew your Dad just a little, having met him twice, Great Falls and Billings. His car accident was a terrible loss. I adored your Mom and was always sad she missed so many of our class reunions. They would have been so much better had she come. May the Lord lift you up and provide healing for your loss.
Marty Coddington
March 28, 2021
Betty, you were one of the wisest people I ever knew. I hadn´t seen you the past few years, but I will always remember the wisdom that came from your lips. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Bea Dana
March 28, 2021
Betty was a very lovely lady and a Great neighbor.
John Mahan
March 28, 2021
