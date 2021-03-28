Betty Rae Hay Stewart

Betty's advice, 'Do at least one nice thing for yourself every day.'

Betty Rae Hay Stewart passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 21, 2021 with Floyd Cramer playing in the background, so fitting was the song, 'Your Last Goodbye'. Our mother loved black coffee, visiting with friends, a good book, a new adventure (with her clothes in a paper bag), her independence, and her family!

Mom's parents were Luvia Marks and Walter Montgomery. She was raised on a wheat farm outside of Poplar, MT, attended school in Billings, and graduated from MSU-Bozeman with a teaching degree. Mom enjoyed teaching along with buying and selling real estate.

Mom had one sibling, a really special sister, Charlyn Rogers. She cherished the time she had with Charlyn, their trips together (including China), and the many connections and adventures. Mom really loved Char's family (you know who you are), and treasured many others that she called family.

Mom was married to our Dad, Edward E. Hay, and from that union two of us were born, Scott (Debbie) Stewart and Shawn (Derek) Hinz. Our Dad passed away in 1965 and Mom was married briefly to Carl Stewart. Mom bought a farm to teach us how to irrigate and ride horses. She was an incredible single parent and often said, 'you only need one person in your life that believes in you.'

The highlight of Mom's life was being a grandmother.

To Shanna (Brian) Zier, her first grandchild: Grandma loved you fiercely and was always your biggest fan. You are who you are because of her influence and the many experiences that you had with her. When you married Brian and brought two beautiful great granddaughters into this world, she could not wait to spend time with the girls (Madison and Eliese), her delight was to have 'parties' on the weekends, and watch the wonder of the world through the eyes of her great grandchildren. Great grandma could not help herself, the girls had to take a sack of treats home each time they left her house.

To Shayne (Theresa) Hinz, her amazing grandson: Grandma was there to watch you as you played sports, drove the plane ride at Disney Land, walked across the stage at your graduations, and married Theresa. She was so proud of you and your entrepreneurial drive! She did not get enough time with your little Hunter this past year with COVID in the world, her only regret!

Mom, this world is definitely a better place because of you! The wisdom you gained in your 84 years was given freely, your unconditional love came easily, and your generosity flowed. Instead of flowers, Mom would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone, and at least one nice thing for yourself every day.

Memorial at a later date.