Beverly Ann McBride

Long time Billings resident, Beverly Ann McBride, age 92, died Oct. 24, of natural causes.

We remember the depth of sorrow we felt when our mother died. There was never a doubt; she was an active witness to our lives.

It was though we played our life out on a stage and our mother was the audience. She supported her children in life, and she forgave us for every mistake we had ever made.

When she left, it is as if a light has gone out. We realized that we would not see her again, till we passed to the other side.

But! We never doubt she will still be a witness to our lives, even though absent from the earth.

Her prayers for us and her continuing concern will always be there.

Beverly was born in Enderlin, North Dakota Dec. 17, 1927. She was the first daughter of Walter and Rose Fritz, she graduated from Enderlin High School in 1945.

She attended Linfield College. Bev graduated in 1949, with a degree in Home Economics. In June of that year she married James Newton McBride on June 3, 1949 in McMinnville, Oregon. After attending Linfield, Bev and Jim moved to Chicago, Illinois. Jim attended optometry school and Bev worked at Swift Packing Company. Jim and Bev left Chicago after graduation and started a family in Billings, Montana. They were married for 62 years.

Beverly is survived by five children, Mike (Jan), Dr. Doug (Lil) Kathy, Dr. Kevin (Shelley), Tim (Rika) and her sister Patricia Johnson of Portland, Oregon. She loved and adored her 14 Grand Children: Jonathan McBride (Marjorie), Christina Swanson (Evan). Molly Guinea McBride (Alvaro), Kate (Matt Perringer), Scott McBride (Kaylie), Cassie (Gabe Blomquist), Sally McBride, Trevor Beitman (Sally), Mari (Brandon Kiesling), Sean McBride (Steve Cary), Chase McBride, Jamie (Cory Draper), Lauren (Pat Baker), Morgan (Nate Schara). Bev was most proud of 17 Great Grand Children.

Beverly served her community in many ways. She held many positions of leadership at First Baptist Church. She also served as a volunteer in Girl Scouts, Community Parks and Recreation, and Montana Rescue Mission. Bev was always willing to give a helping hand to someone in need.

She was a kind and supportive partner to a flamboyant Jim, and she was happy to be the power behind the front man.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Mom was always available with a kind word. We recall mom reading to us from her latest book. She also shared and enjoyed devotions with many of us after breakfast each day. She was a talented dancer. We all learned the 'jitter-bug' with mom and dad. Our memory includes mother as a caregiver, nurturing, loving and kind, serving her children in many ways.

Thanks to God for our beautiful mother, a jewel, beyond compare!

Memorials in remembrance can be directed to First Baptist Church, Montana Rescue Mission, Friendship House or Montana Association for the Blind.

A memorial service is scheduled in the Spring of 2021.