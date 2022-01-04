Beverly Jean Comstock

Our mother, Beverly Jean Comstock, passed away Dec. 22, 2021. She was born in Malta, MT on June 23, 1943, to Denver and Myrtle Hould. Bev graduated from Malta High School in 1961. She attended Columbus School of Nursing and received her BSN from Montana State University. Bev married Patrick Comstock on Sept. 14, 1968. Bev and Pat were blessed with two children, Ian and Shawna.

The role of Mother and Grandmother was Bev's greatest accomplishment. Faith and family were the center of her life. Bev was a lifelong devout Catholic with a strong devotion to the Rosary. Bev was a strong woman, yet she lived every day with compassion, empathy, and unconditional love. Her life was an example of grace, dignity and kindness. She was an amazing listener and friend, and her gentle loving spirit will be missed by so many.

Bev is survived by her mother Myrtle Hould of Malta, MT; her children Ian (Lindsay) Comstock and Shawna (Eric) Nickisch; her 11 grandchildren Patrick, Alissia, Sean (Raegan), Ryan, Evan, Elijah, Jacob, Rebekah, Caleb, Benjamin, and Anna; brother Byron (Martina) Hould of Miles City; sister in laws Karen Hould of Park City, MT , Kari Hould of Malta, MT, and Michele Hemry of Cody, WY; her brother-in-law Tim Comstock of Tetonia, ID; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Bev was preceded in death by her beloved husband Patrick Comstock; father Denver Hould; father and mother-in-law Chet and Anita Comstock; brothers Butch Hould, and Sid Hould; and brother-in-law Mike Hemry.

Rosary will be Friday, Jan. 7th at 7 pm and Funeral Mass will be 11 am Saturday, Jan. 8th at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Billings, MT. Rite of Committal will be 11 am Monday, Jan. 10th at the Phillips County Cemetery, Malta, MT