Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bill "Boats" Shipp

Bill 'Boats' Shipp

Boats was born in Denver on April 2, 1953 and sadly left us on Feb. 7, 2022. His mom, Tek, hauled Boats to Billings by train in 1956 which was his home (not the train – Billings) until he passed. Bill loved his place on Avenue C.

Bill attended Lincoln Junior High and then Billings Senior from 1968 to 1972 (Old Dog). While at Senior, he played center for the Broncs and was a proud member of the "Hamburger Squad." Boats worked at Bob's IGA, played softball, fished, and enjoyed Saturday Night Live.

What a great smile and imagination – couldn't have had anything to do with our mindless social gatherings on the Rims and valleys. "Just one step over the line."

Your friends lost a great one. SAIL ON, BOATS.


Published by Billings Gazette on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.