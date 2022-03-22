Billie Jean (Tyrrell) Kilbride

Billie Jean (Tyrrell) Kilbride became an Angel on March 11, 2022, when our Father in Heaven called her home. She was born Oct. 10, 1931, in Helena, MT to George Frederick Tyrrell and Bertha (Hungate) Tyrrell.

First and foremost, she was a dedicated mother, always spurring her children on to do better. She could be brutally honest but you always knew where you stood. Billie may have been small in stature, but huge in personality and spunk. She was very involved in her children's lives and she was always there for support. Her wisdom will be greatly missed.

Billie Jean loved growing up in Helena. She had an affinity for beauty pageants. It must have started her Junior Year of high school when she was crowned Miss Vigilante. Her senior year kept her busy as she was the class editor of the school paper. She graduated from high school in '49; the whole class was referred to as the 49ers in honor of the California Gold Rush 100 years earlier. She always loved that.

Soon after graduation in '49 she moved to Billings and attended Rocky Mountain College. Sophomore year she became Home Coming Queen. Around this time in her life, she was Miss Canyon Ferry but that year is unknown.

In '51 She moved to Frankfurt, Germany with her father who was called back into the Army. He was a Major in the US Army Reserves, working in intelligence during World War II. In Germany Billie got a job at the US EUCOM which she said was like a Post Office. She was crowned Frankfurt Miss March of Dimes 1953. That photo is published in the Stars and Stripes paper, Monday, Feb. 2, 1953.

Homesick, she moved back to the States. Not missing a beat, she was crowned Miss Montana of 1953 and met her husband to be, Daniel Dean Kilbride, that very same night. They were married Nov., Friday the 13, 1953 in Bozeman, MT. Dad was always smitten with her. They raised three children who eventually added six grandchildren to the family.

Billie was the type of mother that encouraged her children to be individuals and to not follow the crowd. She loved to participate in life, her tapdancing skills are one example. It was very common for her to do a little soft shoe at any given moment to entertain her family. Billie Jean had the extraordinary gift of being loved by everybody she met. She had that sparkle, yet was as tough as nails. She was a stay-at-home mom all except in the early 70's which prompted her to enter the working world. As a Real Estate Agent, she sold the first home in Billings, MT, valued at 100k. New to the working world she excelled at that also.

She leaves a void we must somehow fill. She was gorgeously human and now she is an angel. Billie Jean is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Frederick Tyrrell, her husband Daniel Dean Kilbride, and Barnaby, the beloved family dog. She is survived by her three children; Kathleen Splittstoesser and her husband James, Karen Gaudet and her husband George, Daniel Tyrrell Kilbride and his wife Ruth; her six grandchildren, Jackie Jean Gaudet and Joshua Aschbrenner, Patrick Daniel Dooley, Kayla Kilbride, Michael Ryan Dooley and his wife Marg Dong Ying, Daniel Kilbride IV, and Tara Catherine Dumas. She also has six great-grandchildren.

We would like to extend our appreciation for the loving care she received from Compassus Hospice and Tender Nest. At Billie's request, cremation has taken place under the care of Cremation and Funeral Gallery, and no services will be held at this time. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cfgbillings.com