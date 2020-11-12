Bob Sieler

Robert Allen 'Bob' Sieler passed away on Nov. 10, 2020.

He was born to Albert and Elsie Sieler on Sept. 23, 1939, in Plevna. On July 29, 1960, he married Grace Adams in Billings. Bob began his career in the grocery business at Ward City in 1954, and worked in several other grocery stores in the years that followed. After leaving the grocery business, he delivered The Billings Gazette via motor route until his retirement.

Preceding Bob in death are his parents; his brother, Herbert, in 2019; and both sons, Kevin Robert in 2017, and Kerry Alan in 1965.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Grace; brother, Marvin (Irene) Sieler of Idaho; sister-in-law, Donna Sieler of North Dakota; brother Danny (Linda) Sieler of Washington; daughter-in-law, Carrie Sieler of Washington; grandchildren, Nikki (Joseph) Stephens of Washington and Amanda Sieler of Washington; great-grandson, Shane Hill of Washington; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all who loved him dearly.

