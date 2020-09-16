Bobby Ray Mills

On Sept. 12th, 2020 Bob Mills passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and a beautiful sunset.

Bob was born on Oct. 6, 1934 to Lowell and Bessie Mills in Lafayette, Louisiana where he was raised with his two brothers. After completing school he moved to Worland, Wyoming in 1953 where he met and married his blushing bride, Doris Janet Yule. As the story goes they met because Doris' favorite hobby back then was jumping parking meters and he decided that she was the woman he wanted to spend his life with. From there they moved to the south where they started their family and raised their three beautiful children, Val, Randy and Roy.

After his family was complete he moved his family to Billings where he excelled in his business career with many ventures which included: supermarkets, Southgate mini storage and Flathead resorts to name a few. He ran Bob's Supermarket IGAs and County Market for 26 years with his family by his side. He always contributed his success to his amazing employees, who became like his family. He became a well liked figure in the Billings community. Bob was compassionate and kind-hearted. His generosity knew no bounds as he shared his wealth with many people in the community. He would not turn anyone away if they were in need. In Bob's later years, he remained owner of Southgate Storage which he ran with his daughter and enjoyed 'retirement'.

Bob wasn't all business. If he wasn't working you would find him enjoying one his favorite hobbies, flying his plane or watching planes, boating, classic cars (his beloved 1957 green Thunderbird), reminiscing with family and friends about the good old days and eating oreos and drinking Dr. Pepper. If you knew Bob, he was quite the character. He really was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and mentor.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Bessie Mills. Son, Randy Mills. Brothers, Lowell Jr and Bill Mills. Grandchild, Douglas Wallace and niece, Kimberley Mills.

He is survived by his wife Doris Mills; daughter Valerie Hagel (Rob); son Roy Mills (Karen); grandchildren: Shawn Wallace (Julie), Nicole Leonard (Jason), Tessa Erhardt (Preston), Mindy Bradford and Buck Bradford (Christie); great grandchildren: Asia Wallace, Ryan Wallace, Michael Wallace, Kyler Becker, Cayden Leonard, Kinnsley Leonard, Cinch Cogdill and Noah Bradford.

The family extends special thanks to the nurses Brittany, Anna and Felicia with St. John's Hospice and Synergy Home Care for the compassion and kindness that was provided for Bob and Doris.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Central Avenue with a reception to follow. Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Chapel.