Bonnie Lee Thiel
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Bonnie Lee (Kopp) Thiel

Bonnie Lee (Kopp) Thiel passed away March 14, 2021, in Billings.

Bonnie was born May 10, 1935, in Fairview to Asa and Ruth (Norton) Kopp. The family later moved to Sidney, where Bonnie met Clyde Thiel.

Bonnie and Clyde were married Nov. 15, 1952 in Glendive. Sons Choyia and Rob joined the family in Sidney. They later moved to Billings, where Bonnie was an LPN at Western Manor for several years. She could always be counted on to care for others long after her nursing career was over. In her later years, she was typically found in her kitchen, cooking or making goodies for whomever walked in to visit. Her greatest possession was her family.

She is preceded in death by husband Clyde; sons Choyia and Rob; father Asa; mother Ruth; and brothers Wayne and Merlin Kopp.

Bonnie is survived by twin sister Beverly Baadsgaard; Rob's children Ryan (Nikki) Thiel and their son Brody; Jodi (Travis) Snider; Choyia's children Christopher, and Katie Thiel; Katie's children Micah and Holt; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Dixie Schied, and the Hale Family.

Cremation has taken place. Per Bonnie's request, there will be no services.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 19, 2021.
