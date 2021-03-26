Bradley Thomas Angel

Bradley Thomas Angel, 24, was born Aug. 21, 1996, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings to Jon and Kristi Angel.

He kept us waiting, born three minutes after the doctor threatened to deliver him by C-section. That was Bradley. He wanted to please everyone, yet he wanted to do it on his own terms.

As a middle-schooler, he began painting houses with his uncle Chuck Angel, a trade he continued until his death. Bradley served in the Montana Conservation Corps in 2012, earning a letter of recognition from President Barack Obama. Bradley graduated from Billings West High School in 2015.

Bradley was shy and quiet, which is why it was a surprise and delight to be on the receiving end of one of his verbal barbs. His wit was tremendous, but not mean-spirited. He was smart, generous and compassionate.

At age 4, when his younger sister Katie was crying and refusing to walk at Slide Rock State Park in Arizona, Bradley stood up for her, 'We can't leave Katie. She won't live.'

In the end, it was Katie who saved him, calling 9-1-1 when she found him not breathing after taking pills he thought were Oxy on March 16. That, too, was Bradley – devoted to the pursuit of pleasure. His brain was deprived of oxygen too long, and Bradley died on March 22, 2021. His corneas and tissue were donated per his wishes.

Bradley's greatest love was his son, Sabastian Brooks Angel, who was born to Bailey Cady and Bradley on Sept. 10, 2016. Bradley and Bailey poured their hearts into their love for Sabby who inherited his father's light and his depth as well as his curls and his wit.

Bradley's passions included knives and guns, making sarcastic remarks and climbing steep rock faces with his cousin Seth Rohrer.

He loved music, hiking, camping, fishing, hunting and longboarding.

Bradley collected things that struck him as interesting or bizarre, and everything in his collection had a story. As he put it, he savored sitting among his treasures like Scrooge McDuck.

Bradley is survived by his son, Sabastian, and Sabastian's mother, Bailey Cady; his sister, Kathleen Angel; his parents, Jon and Kristi Angel; his grandparents, Karla and Jerry Baker and Paul McDowell and Carol Hotchkiss; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

A memorial service is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 29, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Please bring your most hilarious anecdote about Bradley.

A fund to send Sabby to college, the Bradley Thomas Angel Memorial Fund, is set up at Opportunity Bank. Donations may be made through Venmo or sent to 455 S. 24th St. W., Billings, MT., 59102.