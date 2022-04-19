Bradley Joseph Wicka

Bradley Joseph Wicka, age 15 of Billings, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 9, 2022, as the result of a tragic accident. Bradley was born on May 25, 2006 in Dickinson, ND to Jennifer and Joseph Wicka Jr. Bradley attended Washington elementary, 1 year at Orchard elementary, and Riverside middle school. He was currently a student at Senior High.

Family meant everything to Bradley. Along with his parents and three brothers, the family enjoyed attending the races and playing sports, such as basketball and baseball, and video games especially his favorite games, Roblox and Fortnite. He enjoyed the competition of his video games, as well as playing pool, bowling and tossing the football around the yard with his brothers and dad. He loved Rap music and his favorite color was red. Bradley was always laughing and being funny, which was one of his most memorable qualities. Those laughs and jokes will be missed by so many. Even the family dog Fred, who meant the world to Bradley, misses him terribly.

Bradley was preceded in death by his brother, Johnathan Wicka; grandfather, John Wicka, Jr.; grandmother, Paula Wicka; great-grandparents: Katherine Hlibichuk, Bob Hlibichuk, Sr., Theresa Wicka, John P. Wicka, Sr., Rosaline Reineke, and Edward Reineke; as well as great-aunt, Shirley Stetson and great-uncle, Michael Reineke; and cousin, Bryant Schaff .

Those left to carry on his memory include his parents: Joseph Wicka, Sr. and Jennifer Wicka; brothers: Dillon Hlibichuk, Joseph Wicka, Jr., and Michael Wicka; as well as his dog, Fred; grandmother, Bonnie (Joseph) Golberg; grandfather, Theadore Hlibichuk; aunts: Katie Hlibichuk (Brandon Campa), Michele Ridenhower (John Ridenhower), Shelly Schaff (Mev Schaff) and Samantha Wicka (Larimie Kowalczyk); uncles: Jon Hlibichuk (Nicole Hlibichuk), and Randy Hlibichuk (Terry Hlibichuk); special cousins: Allyson Kowalczyk, Jacey Kowalczyk, and Morgan Schaff; great-aunt, Marlen Hensley; great-uncle, Ron Wicka; along with numerous other cousins, and great aunts and uncles.

Memorial Services to Celebrate Bradley's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Lane, Billings Heights.

Memorials may be made directly to the Wicka family at 502 S. 33rd St, Billings MT 59101.