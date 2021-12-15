Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brandon Stevenson
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
2067 1St St W
Dickinson, ND

Brandon Stevenson

Funeral Services for Brandon Stevenson, 37, of Colorado Springs, CO will be 10 am, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson with Pastor Scott Skones officiating. A Second Funeral will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the Woodmen Valley Chapel at the Rockrimmon Campus in Colorado Springs, CO with Pastor Matt Ferrell officiating. Burial will be held in Colorado Springs. Full Military Honors will be presented by the Dickinson Drill Team and the Army's 10th Special Forces Group.

Both services will be livestreamed at stevensonfuneralhome.com under Brandon's obituary.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson, ND


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
2067 1St St W, Dickinson, ND
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
livestreamed at stevensonfuneralhome.com under Brandon's obituary
ND
Dec
21
Service
1:00p.m.
livestreamed at stevensonfuneralhome.com under Brandon's obituary
ND
Dec
21
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Woodmen Valley Chapel at the Rockrimmon Campus
Colorado Springs, CO
Funeral services provided by:
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Michael Cook
December 21, 2021
We are so very sorry fir your loss, this just should not have happened to such an awesome guy. You will always be in our hearts with love & prayers
Gerrianne Hartse
Family
December 17, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. He appears to be a wonderful young man, my heart breaks for you all.
Allyson Kane
December 16, 2021
another American hero passed on too soon!
bob clow
Other
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results