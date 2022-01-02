Bryton Ranae Toyne

Bryton Ranae Toyne, 2, went to heaven on the morning of Dec. 24, 2021. Bryton was born New Year's morning 2020 in Encinitas, California. Being born small she has always been feisty and not one to go along with anything she didn't like.

She was an opinionated and expressive girl from the minute she came into this world. Shortly after Bryton was born, we moved her home to Montana to be with her family that never seemed to stop growing. Bryton loved every single family member in her own special way, whether that be a smack in the face, classic headbutt, or eat-your-face-off kind of kiss. Bryton even loved the old ladies we would pass by in the grocery store. She left a smile on everyone's face even though she would give them a good glare before cracking a smile herself.

"She Who Prays To The Clouds" was given to her by her great uncle Jace Big Day. Bryton loved when her uncle would speak Crow to her. She would often be found jamming out to all types of music, whether it was appropriate or not. Bryton was never afraid to express herself and danced like everyone was watching her, because we always were. We will miss the never-ending shenanigans between Bryton and her animals and having us read the same book for the 100th time in a row with the same reaction as the first time we read it.

Bryton lived a life full of snuggles, animals, warm blankies, thousands of books, and never ending love. She will continue to live on through us and all the people she has touched in her short time here. Thank you for giving us the best two years of our lives, Bryton, and teaching us so much in the process. We love you so much baby girl!

Celebration of Life will be held for Bryton at Heights Family Funeral Home Jan. 3, 2022 at 1 pm. We ask that you join us in wearing bright colors in honor of Bryton's bright personality