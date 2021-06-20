Burton Chandler

Burton left us on March 6, 2021 of natural causes. He was born in Crow Agency, MT on April 4, 1932 to Burton and Marcleen Chandler of Lodge Grass, MT. Living in Lodge Grass, Burton attended school, and played on the basketball team. He frequently hunted, fished and camped with his parents, brothers and sister, Melody, Mark, Gary, Jack (wife Ana) and Ron (wife Linda) Chandler.

Entering the AF in 1955, Burton became an Air Traffic Controller serving in Greenland. After the service, Burton worked with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continuing as an Air Traffic Controller. During his FAA career, he worked multiple airports in CA, including Los Angeles, International. Burton's career also took him to Billings, Casper, Colorado Springs and Washington DC, eventually retiring as Assistant Tower Chief in Denver.

After retiring in 1994, Burton and wife June moved to Sarasota, FL. Burton spent time on the beach, with friends and family, travelled. He enjoyed picking and eating grapefruit from trees in his yard and with granddaughters Jennifer and Melissa.

In 1998, Burton and June relocated to Sun Lakes, AZ. There they travelled, hosted friends and family, and took in all the area had to offer.

Burton was preceded by wife June, Feb 2000, and leaves behind one Son Jeff (wife Shirley), two granddaughters, Jennifer and Melissa, lifelong friends and relatives. His humor, wisdom and friendship will be greatly missed. May god bless him.

Service will be held at the Lodge Grass cemetery June 26, at 1:00 PM.