Carl Buflod

Carl Buflod, 74, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings due to COVID.

Carl was born Dec. 23, 1945 to Marion Nord Buflod and John Buflod in Watertown, South Dakota. The family moved to eastern Montana in 1955 where he attended schools north of Miles City, Rosebud, and graduated from Hysham High School in 1965 where he participated in football, basketball and track.

After graduation, Carl joined the US Navy and proudly served on the Mekong River Delta during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1970 where he worked as a ship mechanic for the Mobile Riverine Force repairing swift boats.

On Oct. 31, 1970, Carl married Judy Bubnash in Miles City. This past fall they celebrated 50 years of marriage. Carl and Judy lived in Miles City from 1970 to 1977, then moved to Colstrip, and in 1996 to Billings. Over the years Carl worked in construction and as a truck driver working for Richardson Construction, Baltrusch Construction, Empire Sand & Gravel, Mike Kuck Trucking, Wes Davis Trucking, Colstrip Ready Mix, and Prince Inc where he retired on Dec. 31, 2020 at the age of 74. He also worked as an independent owner/operator.

In his younger years, Carl enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He loved his Gold Wing motorcycle and attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally since 1980 missing only two years in forty years. This past summer he converted his motorcycle to a three-wheeler which he was only able to ride a couple of times.

Carl enjoyed watching TV programs, especially NCIS, NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed getting together with friends for his weekly Friday afternoon happy hour at the Stadium Club and going out for breakfast and suppers.

Carl was one of a kind. He was a hard-working, salt-of-the-earth kind of guy who wasn't afraid to tell it like he saw it. He could come across a little gruff, a little rough around the edges, but those that knew him well knew he was a big softie on the inside. He was there any time you needed him, whether you asked for help or not, and would do anything and everything for those he cared about. A generous spirit, a kind heart, a big belly laugh, a toothpick in his mouth and a twinkle in his eye is what will be remembered about Carl. He will be greatly missed.

Carl is survived by his wife Judy of Billings, sister Carole (Sterling) Warner of Union, WA, nieces Michelle (Jacob) Dauenhauer of Volborg, Brooke Bartholomew of Miles City, MT, Jennifer (Vinson) Forsman of Joliet, Brittany (Clint) Cecil of Billings, nephew John 'Garry' (Lorena) Buflod of Washington, DC and sister-in-law Cheryl Buflod of Ashburn, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marion and John Buflod, sisters Julie Falconer and Mary Nitschke, and brother Melvin 'Skip' Buflod.

Cremation has taken place and there will be an upcoming graveside service at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT followed by a luncheon.

Arrangements are by the Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries