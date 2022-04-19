Carl J. Kochman

Carl J. Kochman, 73, of Billings, MT peacefully passed away on December 16, 2021.

Born in Bynum, MT to George and Margaret Kochman, Carl was the first of four children. Carl excelled and was passionate about working in media production of every format and dedicated his life to both his love of adventure and his family.

After he graduated from Carroll College and Montana State University, He joined the ranks of live TV broadcasting. This kickstarted a career in media production and entrepreneurial successes. In 1977 Carl welcomed his only son, Aaron. Carl put family first, always, and was a dedicated father. His son went on to pursue careers in video production and his own entrepreneurial success in catering.

Carl was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance are part of the foundation so many that knew him share. His sense of humor and ability to keep people smiling will be missed by all.

Carl was also a passionate Harley Davidson rider and outdoor enthusiast. He spent most of his summer months on the water or riding his bike to rallies far and wide. Carl was predeceased by his loving parents, George and Margaret and leaves behind two brothers, a sister, many nieces and nephews, his son, two grandchildren and the love of his life, Rachell.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to his grandchildren's education fund or a charity of your choice are welcome.

Gatherings in his memory will be held at:

Bert and Ernie's in Helena, Montana on Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m.

VFW Post 1634 (4242 State Ave.) in Billings, Montana on Saturday, April 30 at 1 p.m.

Stage Stop Inn (1005 Main Ave) Choteau, MT on Sunday August 14 at 1 p.m. with spreading of ashes in Bynum, MT to follow.