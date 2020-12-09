Menu
Carl E. Solheim
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Carl E. Solheim

Carl E. Solheim, 77, of Laurel, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Laurel.

Carl was born on May 27, 1943, in Waseca, Minnesota, the son of Andy and Charlotte (Cole) Solheim. He spent the first several years of his life in the Los Angeles area, before coming to Wolf Point ('by God!'), Montana, at the age of 13, to live with relatives.

Carl completed his schooling in Wolf Point, graduating with the class of 1963. He then moved to Billings, where he attended Rocky Mountain College, Eastern Montana College (now MSUB) and Billings Business College.

In 1967, Carl went to work for Bill Roscoe at Roscoe Steel & Culvert, where he spent the next 38 years. He worked in various capacities, with his final position being that of Quality Control Inspector. When he retired in 2005, he told Jim Roscoe he was 'going to work full-time for Margaret.' And he pretty much did!

Carl gained an instant family, which included Tammy and Matt, when he married Margaret (Harper) McCaslin in 1976. The family was complete with the addition of Todd in 1977.

Carl had a love of the outdoors and spent many memorable years camping, boating and ATVing with family and friends. His favorite toy, however, was his Honda Goldwing motorcycle, which he rode every chance he got.

Carl is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter Tammy (Scott) Nielsen of Billings; son Matt (Kim) McCaslin of Powell, Wyoming; son Todd (Lisa) Solheim of Conifer, Colorado; sister Anne (Bruce) Raglin of Pryor, Oklahoma; granddaughters Megan Nielsen, Nicole (Drew) Burkenpas, Bethany (Spencer) Noble and Emily McCaslin; and grandson Cody Solheim. He is also survived by several cousins whom he considered his siblings, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

No services are planned at this time. Any memorials may be made to the Special K Ranch or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
I worked with Carl at roscoe steel for 22 years. He was informative friendly and a great QC PERSON!!!. I was sad to hear what happened. We are sorry for your loss.
Frank A. Daniel & Teresa D.
December 3, 2021
Todd, Lisa and Cody, Todd I´m so sorry to hear about the passing of your dad. You must be in terrible shock, grief and totally devastated. May you find comfort in each other and all the wonderful memories you shared with your dad. Sending you big hugs, compassion and the strength to get through this terrible sadness. Take Care!
Rita MacDonald
December 10, 2020
Margaret, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with your and your family
Nancy Graf
December 10, 2020
Hagestad Laine
December 10, 2020
Hagestad Laine
December 10, 2020
Our rides will be missed! I had the best motorcycle rides with Carl . He always made them fun . You will be missed....
Hagestad Laine
December 10, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about the accident. May God be with you and your family.
Jean Nilson
December 9, 2020
We are sorry to here about Carl's unfortunate passing our prayers,are with you
Frank and Teresa Daniel
Coworker
December 9, 2020
We´re so sorry Margaret. (You financed our house from Wayne Bell in 1993.
Larry and Sandy Oium
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results