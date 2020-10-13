Carlotta Maye Reede Edwards

Carlotta Maye Reede Edwards, 69, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at her home in Columbus, MT.

Carla was born on June 12, 1951 in Dupree, SD, daughter of Ralph and Zelpha Reede. She attended school in Lantry, SD and later in Dupree. She married the love of her life, Lloyd Edwards on June 7, 1970. Together they raised four children, Troy, Traci, Chris, and Brian.

Memorial services will be held at the Lovell Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m., followed by dedication of the grave at the Lovell Cemetery. Dinner will be provided by the LDS 2nd Ward immediately following. Please come, eat, drink, and share memories of our beloved mother.