Carmel Camarillo
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021

Carmel Camarillo

Carmel Camarillo 93 passed away May 27, Carmel was born in El Paso TX, Dec. 21 1927. Her parents were Ramon & Juanita Camarillo. She was raised in the Joliet, Fromberg, Edgar area of Montana

Her siblings include brothers: Manuel (Billings), Ralph (CO), Ramon(d), 'Speedy' Joe (d), Ramon(d), Jesse(d)

Her sister include; Maryann & Margret (Billings), Delphine(d), Louise(d)

Carmel had two sons; Larry (North Carolina), Allen (Billings). Her daughters include; Angie (Billings), Whitney Rica(d). She also leave behind eight grandchildren ; Joel, Zane, Zack, Ricardo, Ramon, Carmel, Cori, Alicia(d). seven great grandchildren; Jesse, Anthony, Matea, Anica, Justin, Eli, Zane Jr.(d))

She was employed at the Rex (Big Sky Linen) for over 30 years. She enjoyed sewing & cooking. Anyone who grew up on the Southside of Billings had some of her infamous Chicken Molè & Spanish rice. She was enjoyed showing friends & family new words in sign language.

Viewing can be done at Smith's funeral chapel Tuesday & Wednesday. Funeral services will be held Thursday June 10, @ 9AM reception following at Central Park

Please wear something pink or floral in her honor


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Smith's funeral chapel
MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss! She was such a lovely lady!
Terry Peltier
June 11, 2021
I remember Carmel when we lived on the south side. She was an amazing Lady. My Mom Jackie worked with her at Big Sky Linen. RIP sweet angel, .
Tracy Mullins Snyder
June 8, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Carmel's passing. She was a sweet lady and a wonderful neighbor.
Deanna and Ken
Other
June 8, 2021
Angie and Zack, I'm sorry to hear about your mom and grandma's passing.
Bridgette Ewing
June 8, 2021
Sending Blessing to you and your family Allen.
Zoe Ann Cornutt
Friend
June 8, 2021
I worked with her at big sky linen she was a lovely women so sorry for your loss
Dianne Heidt
June 8, 2021
