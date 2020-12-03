Menu
Carmen A. Gonzalez
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Carmen A. Gonzalez

Carmen A. Gonzalez, formerly of Hysham, MT, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. Carmen was born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico on Nov. 9, 1926. She married Frutoso Gonzalez and came to Montana in 1957.

Carmen is survived by her son Frutoso, her daughters San Juanita, Martha, and Ruth; and granddaughters Brandy and Brittany Hoven. She is preceded in death by her husband Frutoso.

The family would like to thank all the members of St. Vincent Internal Medicine, Synergy Home Care, and St. John's United Home Health and Hospice who took care of Carmen during the last few months and years.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. John's United Home Health and Hospice.

Funeral Mass will be Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Smith West Chapel. Rite of committal at Terrace Gardens to follow. A memorial service will also be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
Smith Funeral Chapels
304 34th Street West, Billings, MT 59101
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels
