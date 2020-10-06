Carol Elizabeth Ruff Byrnes

(1942 - 2020)

Carol was born on March 18, 1942 in Billings, MT to Elisabeth Roemmich and Victor Ruff. She was set free on September 28 as her soul rejoined her parents.

During her lifetime, Carol could be found around Billings in blue Wranglers, sweatshirts, and tennis shoes. She joined her sisters in her favorite activities: eating out – Carol with a plate of fried chicken, shopping – the group was lovingly dubbed 'The Walmart Sisters', or at the casinos – Carol was renowned for her lucky streak. She drove around town in her beloved Subaru, although she always wanted a PT Cruiser in her favorite color, purple. Her family also recalls her fondness for camping trips to Woodbine and Fireman's Point. Carol worked a variety of jobs, including in the mail room at the Federal Building, for her brother Bill at Big Sky Linen, and with her sister Ella cleaning fire-damaged homes.

Carol found many passions inside her home as well. She read extensively; her library full of books by women authors guarded by her collection of Barbie dolls. Carol cheered on her favorite teams – the Seattle Mariners and Utah Jazz. She enjoyed country music, especially Don Williams and Ricky Van Shelton, and took pride in her Christmas decorations every year.

More than anything, Carol loved spending time with her family.

Carol is survived by her five siblings – Ella Rider of Billings, MT, Jim (Reta) Ruff of Bannack, MT, Bill (Helen) Ruff of Billings, MT, Sharon (Dave) Joppa of Shepherd, MT, and Dennis Ruff (friend, Karen) of Billings, MT; her son, Dave (Jenni) Byrnes of St. Augustine, FL, and granddaughter Ash Byrnes of Houston, TX; her daughter Amy (Tony) Magliano of Gilbert, AZ, grandson Ty (Jessica) Smail, great-grandchildren Hailey and Connor Smail of Clinton, MT, and grandson Dalton (Erica) Moe of Portland, OR; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Carol loved hummingbirds and collected many images and trinkets which reflected her affection for them. When a hummingbird feels lost or trapped, seeking blue sky will help it find its way. While Carol's family misses her, we are comforted knowing her hummingbird soul found its way to the blue sky. When you see a hummingbird, know Carol's spirit is with you.

A special thank you to Compassus Hospice for care during Carol's final days.