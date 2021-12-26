Carol Kathryn Linde

On the morning of Nov. 29, 2021, Carol Linde passed away of a massive heart attack. Carol was the youngest of four children, born on Dec. 13, 1938, to Jack and Esther Schindler in McClusky, North Dakota.

Growing up on a farm in Central North Dakota, Carol developed a work ethic that served her and her family well through her 82 years. It was during college at Jamestown that she met her husband and partner of 60 years, Marvin Linde.

She graduated with a degree in nursing and served as the Assistant Director of Nursing at Dakota Hospital in Fargo for 12 years. Marv and Carol had three boys: Brian, Dave and Steve, who were active with sports, music and scouts. The family traveled extensively for years with a pop-up tent trailer and, in 1975, the family took a month long trip down the West Coast. Following that trip, they coincidentally purchased three of the campgrounds in Montana that they had stayed at. The drive to be self-employed led Marv and Carol to become franchisees in Kampgrounds of America (KOA). In 1977, Marv and Carol purchased the Billings KOA and, in 1981, they purchased the West Yellowstone KOA. They later purchased the Bozeman KOA in 1996 (sold in 2013), and the Mountainside (Lionshead) KOA and Super 8 Hotel in 2007. Their dream of expanding the family opportunities led them to purchase the adjoining Deep Well Ranch in West Yellowstone in 2017.

Carol was active until the day of her death. She found great comfort and joy in her many church-related activities. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, ladies circle and various bible studies. Carol had many hobbies, including China painting, needlepoint, numerous craft projects, and she enjoyed playing the piano her entire life. She had a passion for gardening and tending to her plants, especially her rose garden. Her greatest joy was attending her grandchildren's many sporting and music events.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Marv, three siblings and a daughter-in-law. She leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Lynn Schindler and Lillian Koffler; sons Brian (Holly), David, Steven (Laurel). She has seven grandchildren: Cody (Hannah), Grant (Jana), Aaron, Reagan, Logan, Chase and Tatum; and a great-grandson, Canon. Carol had special bonds with her nieces and nephews.

Carol was an active member of the First United Methodist Church for over 40 years and, following Marv's death, she transferred her membership to First Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. West. A celebration of Carol's life will immediately follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

The family asks in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Linde Family Music Scholarship through the Billings Education Foundation.