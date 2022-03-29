Carol Jean Michels

Carol Jean Michels went to the Lord March 22, 2022, surrounded by her husband, most of her children and grandson Tucker at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings. Carol was born May 14, 1945 to Jens and Marie Jensen in Plentywood Montana. She was the last of six, following Ellen, June, Johnny, Shirley, and Lillian.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday April 1, 2022 at 10am at the Medicine Lake, MT Firehall.