Carol Jean Michels
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
733 West Wicks Lane
Billings, MT

Carol Jean Michels

Carol Jean Michels went to the Lord March 22, 2022, surrounded by her husband, most of her children and grandson Tucker at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings. Carol was born May 14, 1945 to Jens and Marie Jensen in Plentywood Montana. She was the last of six, following Ellen, June, Johnny, Shirley, and Lillian.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday April 1, 2022 at 10am at the Medicine Lake, MT Firehall. To view her full obit or leave condolences for the family, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 29, 2022.
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
