Caroline Mae Shane

Caroline ('Carolyn') Mae Shane (nee Hodgkinson), 98, of Billings, Montana, passed away on Monday Oct. 5, 2020. Born Jan. 17, 1922 in Thunder Hawk, South Dakota, she was the daughter of the late Edward Hodgkinson and Annie Menz, and was the last surviving of their 13 children.

Edward Hodgkinson immigrated from England at the age of 14 and settled with his family in North Dakota. He married Annie Menz 1894 and eventually settled a homestead near Thunder Hawk, SD. Carolyn remembered her father as a clever and talented man, and her mother as a compassionate woman, a mid-wife, always willing to help those in need. Through her Mother's lineage, Carolyn was one-quarter Yankton Sioux, and her Great Grandmother was Old Yellow Eyes.

Carolyn married Ralph Morton Shane on July 14, 1944 in Bismarck, North Dakota. They lived in Fort Yates, ND, Cass Lake, MN, Fort Duchesne, UT, Warm Springs, OR, New Town, ND, and eventually settled in Billings, MT. Her husband Ralph preceded her in death in 1984.

Carolyn is survived by her three children, Ralph Michael Shane, Shannon Colleen Hodge (nee Shane), and Erin Kathleen Shane. She is also survived by four Grandchildren (Julie, Carrie, Sinclair and Madelaine), and six Great Grandchildren. Carolyn enjoyed gardening, 9-hole golf, her beloved pets, and an occasional 5k run in her younger days, and completing puzzles in her later years.

Because of the current National Health Pandemic, a Funeral Service will be delayed until conditions improve and travel is once again permitted, probably in the Spring of 2021. The family would like to thank the staff at St. John's for their constant care and compassion for Carolyn in the later years of her life. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to St. Johns Foundation, 2429 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102 in the name of Carolyn 'Carrie' Shane would be appreciated.