Carrol Koenig

Carrol Koenig, 91, of Billings, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Sept. 16, 2020. He was born in Baker, MT in 1929.

Carrol in preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and his wife Darlene.

Survivors include his son Jeff, brother Wes, and many special relatives and very dear friends.

Carrol served in the Korean War as a parachutist, scuba diver, medic, and radio operator. He helped and saved fellow soldiers. He discharged from the army as a Corporal. After the war his life was full. He worked for Pepsi Company, the refinery, drywall companies, U-Haul, and the VFW Post 1634. He cared about and loved his fellow workers and friends life they were his second family.

Carrol will be deeply missed by all those who have the honor of knowing and loving him. Special thanks to Stillwater Hospice Staff, Tendernest Staff and others who took special care of him and helped him.

Carrol didn't want a funeral. Instead he wanted friends and family to raise a drink and say salute. Memorial contributions can be made in Carrol's name to VFW Post 1634, 4242 State Ave, Billings, MT 59101. Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020.
