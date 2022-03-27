Catherine Grace 'Caty' Emmons

Catherine Grace "Caty" Emmons, age 13, of Broadus passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Salt Lake City as a result of an automobile accident.

Caty Grace was born on a spring day, April 25, 2008, half a world away in Morag, Poland. She left us on a spring day, March 18, 2022, in Salt Lake City after a valiant fight. In Poland, she joined her big sister (by three minutes!) as children not of our bodies, but of our hearts. Caty loved life, and when we finally met her, we knew she would change the world. She loved BIG and not a soul that encountered her wasn't her favorite person. To sum up her short life with us is so very difficult and she truly lived so much life in the 6 ½ years she was ours.

Caty's determination, feistiness, and yes, sass served her well while she was here. Caty was born missing the left half of her brain leaving her with severe epilepsy and limited movement on her right side. This was never an obstacle for her and her mom pushed her hard to overcome the physical limitations and soon she was able to ride a bike, jump rope, run, dance, and boy could she swim! This spring she was set to start track and was so excited to be able to join her friends and her sister in an activity that she could do. Her Poppa would have her run back and forth and we would time her and cheer her on endlessly.

Caty's presence at Broadus Schools was felt by everyone. Each morning she got Pam organized turning on her computer and cameras and called out the busses as they came in. She spent every morning with her Aunt Jacy prepping the classroom for the day, making sure the whiteboard was on and copies were made and ready for students. She was in charge of keeping the hallways in order – keeping her fellow students in line because we just don't wear hats in school! A daily treat was riding to lunch with Dani or walking with Lea or Mercy and enjoying her daily lunch dates with two of her favorite people, Emma and Wyatt. To get to school and home, Caty would sit right up front and keep Connie company and if she wasn't visiting, she was coloring pictures in her favorite coloring book from Macyn. Visiting with Justin, hanging out with Shaylee and working on projects with Logan were the things she talked about often.

Spending summers at Grammy and Poppa's in Hysham was a yearly tradition. Learning to go down the waterslide with the help of Kensi and finally, FINALLY, getting to ride her bike to the pool like Kensi and Karlee. Hanging out with Poppa and Healy, planting flowers and helping Grams around the house were some of her favorite times. She adored her family and wearing her 'favorite' outfit from Grandma Ann was a must as often as possible. Learning to ride her bike with Grandpa Tom took up her afternoons on the ranch. When given a choice to run to town with Mom and anyone else that wanted to go along, Caty often chose to stay home with Dad. She would sit right over Brett's shoulder and watch him play his video games, offering some tips every now and then. Caty had plans, she wanted to grow up and be a cleaner person like Debbie. And she got a lot of practice here at home helping clean up after everyone!

Caty loved life, she loved people, she loved animals, she just LOVED. To have experienced her vivaciousness was truly a gift.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Doris Jean and Charley Emmons, Lars and Billie Knudson, Harold and Margaret Emmons, James and Laura Larsen, her older sister, Kenna, and her older brother Cale.

On this earth she left behind her grandparents Robert and Cathy Emmons, Tom and Ann Emmons, Aunt Heather (Jason) Lovshin, cousins Faith (Stephan and Madi) Burns, Chance (Lisa) Keck, Aunt Hilaree, cousins Tehya (Tuff, Walker), Kimi, and Mark, Aunt Jacy (Jim) Collins and her favorite person Emma (and of course Wyatt!). Also loving and missing her so much are her parents Brett and Kimber Emmons, her twin sister Kensi, her younger sister Karlee and her big brother Chi, Savannah and little Bennett. Along with our immediate family is an extended family that is too large to list as well as Caty's friends.

Our hearts are broken Sweet Caty Grace. We will forever wait for your "I SEE YOU!" and thus when we do, it will be glorious.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Broadus. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Powder River High School Gymnasium in Broadus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Caty's name to the Heads Up Hearts Strong Memorial Fund. Please mail checks to Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home, 1717 Main St. Miles City, MT 59301 or Brett & Kimber Emmons, 8 West Cabin Creek Rd. Broadus, MT 59317-- Attn: Caty & Cale Emmons -- Heads Up Hearts Strong Memorial Fund.

