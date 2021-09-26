Menu
Catherine Mary Laliberté
Catherine Mary Laliberté

Catherine Mary Laliberté, 99, passed from this world Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. SHE ALSO SERVED.

Cathy (with a "C," she would always tell you) was married for 76 years to her husband, Bob, who passed in 2017. Together, they were the best parents seven children could have had, and they made us who and what we are. Mom's love for her children knew no bounds; Mom was the definition of love, Her Catholic faith informed her life and was always a comfort to her, especially after she lost Dad.

Cathy was born and raised in Southbridge, Massachusetts. Her future husband, Bob, was daydreaming while looking out a window in high school class when he noticed a very pretty, brown-haired girl walking along. He met her and they were married May 31, 1941. Bob made the Air Force his career and they served for over 30 years. ln the military, the spouse also serves in so many ways, and Mom wanted that acknowledged at her passing. SHE ALSO SERVED.

Our parents retired to Billings in 1973. Mom volunteered at St. Vincent Hospital for 34 years and with St. Vincent de Paul for decades. Mom was a parishioner of St. Thomas Catholic Church for 48 years.

Cathy and Bob traveled the world both with the Air Force and after retirement. They visited six continents. In New Zealand, Cathy got to hold a Koala bear at a sanctuary, and it was so cuddly she didn't want to give it back! Cathy was an Anglophile, having been stationed in England in the 1950s and 1960s. She loved the history, the castles, the villages, the Queen's swans and the people.

After retirement, Bob and Cathy were involved with the Airstream Club, Wally Byam Caravan Club International (WBCCI). Eventually Bob became International President of the Club and Cathy was First Lady. They traveled North America and had thousands of friends in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Cathy is survived by her daughters, Cate Hays, Margi (Jon) Laliberté, Sally Laliberté, Sue (Greg) Laliberté; and her sons Bob (Lisa) and Bill (Beni); 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded to heaven by her husband, Bob; and her second daughter, Luan. Cathy will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery, where Bob is waiting for her.

The Laliberté family thank all the people on the St. John's Lutheran Ministry Campus who have helped and befriended Bob and Cathy over the years. A special thank you to the unparalleled Vista staff and its residents.

Cremation has taken place. The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mom's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
2055 Woody Drive, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Your parents were a blessing for my mother (Marjorie Johnson) while she lived at Mission Ridge. They ate many meals together and we were delighted to be able to join them when we were in Billings. They drove her to her medical and dental appointments. After we moved her to Oregon she would call Cathey to chat. I am sorry they are all gone now.
Susan Voight
September 30, 2021
Bob and Cathy were wonderful people, I had the privilege getting to know them when we opened Mission Ridge! Two of my favorite residents! I was the Administrative Assistant for the director Sharon! My daughter was just little and they took her in as an actors grand child! They were so proud of all of their family members! Bless both your Mom and Dad!
Marie Tweten
Work
September 27, 2021
Dear Libibert'e Family, I was Bob and Cathy's dentist for many years. They were the 1% ers in my practice. They were very interesting people to visit with and were more interested in me and the team at the office then promoting themselves, perhaps one of the many qualities of that great generation. We often ran behind as we spent a lot of time just talking and get their position on current events in the world. I wonder what they would think about todays events. I just wanted to let you all know how much I admired them and the service they provided where ever they were and who ever they were around. God Bless and may your mourning be easy. Respectfully yours, John L. Tripp DDS
John L. Tripp DDS
Work
September 26, 2021
