Catherine Mary Laliberté

Catherine Mary Laliberté, 99, passed from this world Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. SHE ALSO SERVED.

Cathy (with a "C," she would always tell you) was married for 76 years to her husband, Bob, who passed in 2017. Together, they were the best parents seven children could have had, and they made us who and what we are. Mom's love for her children knew no bounds; Mom was the definition of love, Her Catholic faith informed her life and was always a comfort to her, especially after she lost Dad.

Cathy was born and raised in Southbridge, Massachusetts. Her future husband, Bob, was daydreaming while looking out a window in high school class when he noticed a very pretty, brown-haired girl walking along. He met her and they were married May 31, 1941. Bob made the Air Force his career and they served for over 30 years. ln the military, the spouse also serves in so many ways, and Mom wanted that acknowledged at her passing. SHE ALSO SERVED.

Our parents retired to Billings in 1973. Mom volunteered at St. Vincent Hospital for 34 years and with St. Vincent de Paul for decades. Mom was a parishioner of St. Thomas Catholic Church for 48 years.

Cathy and Bob traveled the world both with the Air Force and after retirement. They visited six continents. In New Zealand, Cathy got to hold a Koala bear at a sanctuary, and it was so cuddly she didn't want to give it back! Cathy was an Anglophile, having been stationed in England in the 1950s and 1960s. She loved the history, the castles, the villages, the Queen's swans and the people.

After retirement, Bob and Cathy were involved with the Airstream Club, Wally Byam Caravan Club International (WBCCI). Eventually Bob became International President of the Club and Cathy was First Lady. They traveled North America and had thousands of friends in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Cathy is survived by her daughters, Cate Hays, Margi (Jon) Laliberté, Sally Laliberté, Sue (Greg) Laliberté; and her sons Bob (Lisa) and Bill (Beni); 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded to heaven by her husband, Bob; and her second daughter, Luan. Cathy will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery, where Bob is waiting for her.

The Laliberté family thank all the people on the St. John's Lutheran Ministry Campus who have helped and befriended Bob and Cathy over the years. A special thank you to the unparalleled Vista staff and its residents.

Cremation has taken place. The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mom's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.