Catherine Marie Green

Mom, Grandma, Nana passed away peacefully from Alzheimers and COVID-19 on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Catherine was born May 11, 1936 in Big Sandy, MT to Florence and Frank Maxwell. Memorial services will be Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Smith West Funeral Chapel. See full obituary and share condolences at smithfuneralchapels.com.