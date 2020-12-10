Menu
Cecelia Ann Messer
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Cecelia Ann (Lutgen) Messer

Cecelia Ann (Lutgen) Messer passed peacefully from this world on Dec. 5, 2020, shepherded by her Savior to her new home in heaven.

She was born to Theodore and Mary Lutgen on June 13, 1926, in Wheat Basin, Montana. She attended rural elementary school and the family later moved to Billings, where she attended and graduated from Billings Senior High School. She then attended nursing school at Carroll College in Helena, graduating in 1946. She married John A. Messer on Jan. 19, 1949, in Billings. Cecelia set aside nursing for a while to raise their family of six children, but she resumed her career as a registered nurse at St. Vincent's Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1988. She loved life, her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and the Parish Council of Catholic Women. She was also a member and past president of the Women of the Moose and served with the Riverside Neighbors Extension Club. For over 10 years, she volunteered for the School District #2 Host Program in Billings, which assists and tutors elementary school children with their reading. She studied the Word of God at Bible Study Fellowship and enjoyed the study, fellowship, and friendships she made there.

For 63 years, Cecelia faithfully loved and worked alongside her husband, John Messer. She had a lively and ready sense of humor, was a great cook, and always enjoyed family gatherings - hosting many get-togethers over the years for family and friends. A birthday didn't pass in the family for any child, their spouse, grandchildren or great-grandchildren over the years without her noting it with a card and gift. In her leisure time (though there wasn't much of it in those early years), she enjoyed raising her flowers and tending to her plants, loved music and craft making. She was a very dedicated and compassionate registered nurse and a hard worker in every realm of her life. She steadfastly managed her busy life raising six children, working full-time, canning the produce from their huge gardens, and helping as a volunteer for so many organizations. She set an example to her children and grandchildren by faithfully observing the Lord's Day, honoring her Savior, and serving her church. She was a wonderful dancer, perfectly in step with John; she is now once again dancing with him. Hers was a full and well-lived life, and she was ready when her Lord called her home after more than 94 years.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Ted and Mary (Theisen) Lutgen; sister and best friend, Agnes Dierenfield; brothers Ernest Lutgen, Leonard Lutgen and Frank Lutgen; son Gary S. Messer; grandson Kirk Thornburg; and great-granddaughter Paisley Croghan. She is survived by daughters Gloria (Doug) Iams, Sharon Thornburg, Donna (Gene) Holden, Cynthia (Don) Epperson; son Gregory Messer; and daughter-in-law Sharon Lynn Messer (widow of son Gary S. Messer); grandchildren Michael (Maria) Iams, Emily (Dax) Simek, Sarah Iams, Misty Thornburg, Hannah (Adam) Porcella, Benjamin (Olivia) Holden, Rebekah (Jeremy) Carlson, Jonathan Messer, Jason Messer, Stephanie Messer, Chelsey Messer, Joseph (Tenley) Epperson, Anna (Paul) Croghan, Luke Epperson; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cecelia Ann was loved by so many; her smile brightened the room and she will be sorely missed.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Johns United for their kind and compassionate care of Mom.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Laurel.

Memorials in her honor may be sent to St. Vincent's Healthcare Foundation.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
St. Anthony's Cemetery
Laurel, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I know a few of you from this grand linage. Praying for strength for each one of you at this special time of year. I have personally experienced the love your mom taught/lived b4 you. Thank you
Vivica
December 12, 2020
Remember when watching Love Boat we laugh about it!
Gary A Messer
December 10, 2020
Cindy I am so sorry to hear about your Mom. You are in my prayers.
Coleen Andrus
December 10, 2020
Dearest Messer Cousins (Gloria, Sharon, Donna, Cindy, Greg, Sharon Lynn) and all of your families. Sending heartfelt sympathies and prayers for your loss of Cecelia. She was a wonderful loving, caring and wise women with a heart full of love for everyone around her. Her smile radiated every where and her sense of humor was only second to her husband Uncle Johnny. They were two peas in a pod and you saw the love they had for each other and their family. When they visited to Minnesota it was a party and we all had so much fun. Memories of dancing in the Living room and the furniture on the front lawn will always make me smile. Those memories I will always have of them. I only can say that she will be truly missed. Her beautiful face and warm eyes and radiant smile that she always had. Sending you all warm hugs and our love to you all. May your family gather strength from each other at this troubling time and lesson your sorrow by having each other to lean on. Although we can not be there to share your grief know that we care and share it with you from afar. Love and kisses to you all.
Kevin and Diane (Theisen) Gorder
December 10, 2020
Cecelia was one of the best she'll be missed by so many our sympathy goes out to the family we always enjoyed our visits with her a true treasure.
Melvin and Becky Lutgen
December 10, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers. You had a great mom.
Pat Chilton
December 10, 2020
Prayers for you all. Lovely memories of your mother as young teens piling into your house on Broadwater. Your mom always had a smile.
Charlene Grass
December 10, 2020
