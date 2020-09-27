Ceylon (Dougherty) Mace

Ceylon (Dougherty) Mace, 68 of Woodbury, Minnesota passed away from heart complications on September 21, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Rusty; daughters, Jennifer Andrew (Philip), Jessica Radke (Aaron) and Jillian Leone (Andrew); grandchildren, Jacob and Kayla Andrew, Anthony and Anna Radke, Ava, Anora and Mason Leone; sister, Doreen Salfer; nephew, Clayton Salfer; nieces LaDonna Gordon and Brenda Sundeen; great nephew and niece, Jeremy Gordon and Carissa Sundeen; great great nephew and niece, Rylan Sundeen and Marley Gordon; sisters-in-law; Nickie Langeliers (John) and Laurie Mace (Janet Miller); niece and nephew in-law, Erin Halstvedt and Eric Halstvedt (Malia); great niece and nephew-in-law; Natasha and Roman Halstvedt.

She is preceded in death by her parents Donald "Bud" and Laura Dougherty, her uncle and aunt, Kenneth and Muezet Hoffman, and her brother-in-law, Wayne Salfer.

Born and raised in Billings, Montana, Ceylon attended Senior High School and Eastern Montana College earning her degrees in Theater and English. She married her husband, Rusty in 1976. In 1983, she and Rusty, along with two kids and three dogs left Montana and moved to the land of 10,000 lakes where they built their family business. While her life brought her to Minnesota, her heart was always with the mountains and the big skies in Montana.

Ceylon had the soul of a thespian and the giving heart of a volunteer. She was a true animal lover and nature appreciator, a budding genealogist, a loyal friend, a Disney World enthusiast, a traveler of the world and visited 49 states. With her green Irish eyes flashing, she was unwavering in her convictions and was unafraid to speak her mind. She was an avid reader, but you could often find her watching a competition cooking show or HGTV. She was fiercely dedicated to her roles as daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, and dog mom. She was a very proud Nana to her seven grandchildren. Her faith and her family meant everything to her. She is dearly missed.

Visitation will take place from 12-1 pm followed by a memorial service on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel 925 S 27th St, Billings. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave, Billings.

A Celebration of Life will be held at DanWalt Gardens, 720 Washington St, Billings from 4-7 pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association.