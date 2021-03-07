Menu
Chance C. Carlson
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home - Augusta
1 Church Street
Augusta, ME

Chance C. Carlson

BELGRADE, Maine - Chance C. Carlson, loving husband, father, son, and friend, unexpectedly passed away at home on Feb. 16, 2021 at the age of 49. His wife of 21 years, Leilani (Burns) Carlson, was by his side.

Chance was born in Billings, MT to Penny L. (Adams) Carlson. He attended Billings Senior High School, and graduated from Montana State University with a Master of Arts degree in art education. In 2007, Chance returned to his education and graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. As a registered nurse, Chance worked for MaineGeneral Health in the emergency department in Waterville and the endoscopy unit in Augusta. Since 2010, Chance has been the nurse at Belgrade Central School in Belgrade, Maine.

Chance will be remembered for his big heart, keen sense of humor, and kindness for all. He was always there to lend a helping hand and a bear hug to those in need. Chance cherished his time spent with his family and friends, the beauty of the great outdoors, and his faithful canine sidekick, Bodhi.

In addition to his wife, Leilani, Chance is survived by his two children, Grace and Evan; his mother, Penny Carlson, stepfather, Jerome Kautzman; his extended family, Rusty (Deb) Rokita, Chip (Sandy) Watts, Josh (Heather) Watts, Jolene (Kurt) Verlanic, Lois (Robert) Deady-Schulz, Dennis (Lynnette) Burns, Lori (David) Hanselman; and his many nieces and cousins.

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St. Augusta, ME. Condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home - Augusta
