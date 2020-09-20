Charlene 'Char' Louise Hill

Charlene 'Char' Louise Hill, 67 of Billings, gained her angel wings on Sept. 17, 2020, in Billings, after being diagnosed with lung cancer in June 2020. She passed away the same way she lived her life…with dignity and grace.

Char was born to Berger and Olive (Anderson) Johnson, on Dec. 20, 1952 in Havre, MT, and grew up on the family farm in Joplin, MT. After graduating from high school, she attended college at Northern Montana College (now known as MSU-Northern) where she studied nursing. Following graduating from college, Char moved to Bozeman where she met and married her first husband, Wayne Johnson. The couple had two children, Angie (Angela) and Niki (Nicole).

In 1999, Char married the love of her life, Greg Hill. They created a loving home in Billings where she loved to grow flowers and hot peppers. In 2019 she retired and spent her time going on weekend visits with her sisters and spending time with her daughters and husband.

To know Char was to love her. She loved with her whole heart and had an amazing sense of humor. It was not uncommon to see her laugh until she cried. She also enjoyed playing board games and cards and cheering for her Minnesota Vikings.

Char is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Greg Hill of Billings; two daughters Angie Johnson and Niki (John) Deklyen; two grandchildren Jordan and Brylee Deklyen; brother Wayne (Sandy), Johnson; two sisters Lenora Walters and Terrie Shure; and 9 nieces and nephews. Char was preceded in death by her sister Diane Johnson, brother Duane Johnson, and her parents.

A celebration of Char's life will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Ln. Billings Heights.

Donations may be made in Char's name to the American Cancer Society. Friends may leave condolences for the family at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.