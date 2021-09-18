Menu
Charles E. Kittock
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Charles E. Kittock

Charles E. Kittock, 91, died August 26, 2021 in Billings, Montana. Chuck passed away peacefully with his wife Lillian by his side, holding his hand, just as she has done for the past 67 years.

Chuck was born in Scobey Montana Nov. 26, 1929 to Thomas and Anna Kittock. He graduated from Scobey High School in 1948 and enlisted in the US Air Force until 1952. On Sept. 1, 1954, he married Lillian Richardson also from Scobey. He graduated from Minot State University in 1955 and from Montana State University in 1958 with a Masters Degree. He taught in Ashley, ND for two years and then was the Guidance Counselor in Wolf Point High School from 1958-1964. He retired from Montana State University in 1994 after serving thirty years as Registrar and Assistant Vice President to Academic Affairs.

Chuck leaves his family as a proud veteran, husband, father, grandfather and educator.

He was an old school Montanan, helping anyone who asked for help, and always looking for the good in everyone he met. He is survived by his wife Lillian, his son Charles, his daughter Julie, his son in-law Robert and his grandchildren, Celie, Robert and Matthew. His family was his life and he will always be remembered for his dedication and love he shared with each of them.

At his request, there will not be a burial service. Chuck's wish was not to have people mourn for him, but to remember his love for life. He will be greatly missed.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 18, 2021.
6 Entries
Sorry to hear of Mr. Kittock's passing. He was a good man and a great help to me when I was working my way through college in the late 1960s. I might not have graduated without his help.
Denny Meeker
September 23, 2021
You were the best neighbors to have when we were just starting our family. I remember asking Chuck to put together a riding toy one Christmas because Mike would always get the wheels on wrong and get so frustrated taking them off. Also the big Easter Bunny found on the porch after Mike´s dad past away. The kids were a little puzzled because they said it smelled just like your dog! That was a good thing. Our prayers are with all of you and know you have great memories to dwell on.
Mike and Gwen Bale
September 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss Julie and family!
Julie Ferrin
Other
September 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Penny Kittock Cap
Family
September 19, 2021
Condolences to the Kittock family. Chuck was a great guy. If I remember right, he coached at WPHS during his time there.
Dennis Langager
September 18, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Find peace in all the good memories you have!
Barbara (Veis) New
Other
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results