Charles Leo Levy

Charles Leo Levy passed away Sept. 12, 2021 at his home in Billings, at the age of 80.

He was born to Henry and Elmira Levy on Nov. 19, 1940 in E. St. Louis, IL. Charlie graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He served in the United States Navy, and retired from BNSF Railroad. On Feb. 14, 1987, he married Linda (Topp) Cetrone Levy, and then was a partner in TLC Lingerie with Tory and Linda. Charlie loved his family, and loved a good party! He enjoyed taking road trips to visit his family and friends.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Elmira; six brothers and two sisters; daughter Margaret Elmira; son Henry Leon Levy II; and daughter-in-law Deb Levy. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children Carla (Richard) Noel, Leilani (Chuck) Farley, Georgine (Larry) Carroll, Chuck Levy, Julie Angley, Jennifer (Jamie) O'Pelt, Mike (Rainna) Cetrone, and Mark (Lisa) Cetrone; sister Ann (Ted) Mezo; 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, many special nieces and nephews, and very special friends Victoria Bartle, DJ, Darcey, and DeWayne.

Private Services will be held. Memorials in Charlie's name may be made to a charity of one's choice. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary.