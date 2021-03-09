Menu
Charles "SQUEEK" Parker Jr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Charles 'SQUEEK' Parker Jr.,

Charles 'SQUEEK' Parker Jr., 84 of Hardin, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital on Sunday, March 7, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

Charles was born Sept. 22, 1936, to Charles and Katherine (Berry) Parker Sr. in Custer, S.D. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Carrie Ann.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Rachel (Michel) Parker of 45 years; daughters Sherry (Cedric) Daley, Michie, and Denise Mason-Rios who had a special place in his heart; sons Michael (Alyssa) Parker, Charles Parker III, Todd, David, William 'Billy' Parker; brother Joe (Patsy); sisters Dee Dee (Gary) Hoovestal, and Jackie Roberts. His grandchildren are Jonny, Nicola, Logan, Bethany, Paige, Wyatt, Leo, Dane, Rachel Lynn, Kaomealani, and Anela.

Charles joined the Navy in 1954 at the age of 17 and served until 1964. He served as a Jet Aircraft Servicer.

Charles worked for Copp Construction and MK Construction in Billings. Squeek moved to Ft. Smith in 1965 to work on the Yellowtail Dam, later retiring from the Bureau of Reclamation Nov. 1, 1991, as Maintenance Foreman. Squeek and Rachel started their own shuttle business in Ft. Smith in 1982 and had it for over 25 years. In 2000, they moved north of Hardin.

Squeek loved to tease and joke around with all that knew him. He will always be remembered for feeding the dogs and cats from Hardin to Ft. Smith – buying out all hot dogs from Yellowtail Market and Beef Sticks from Town Pump.

Vigil Services and visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 10. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 11, both at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Ln. Billings. Graveside Services with military honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin, approximately 1 p.m. Condolences may be left for the family at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Heights Family Funeral Home
733 W. Wicks Ln., Billings, MT
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heights Family Funeral Home
733 W. Wicks Ln, Billings, MT
Mar
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Hardin, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of Squeek from the Mike and Fran Donges family, our deepest condolences as his smile is lighting his way.
Walt R Donges
March 10, 2021
I have such warm memories of Stretch. Rest in peace my friend. Love and prayers to his family.
Ann Larr
March 9, 2021
Condolences, sorry we can´t make it. Love David Parker, alexx, cami, Jessica, myah, dejay and David jr.
David Parker
March 9, 2021
Squeek was a kind, decent and generous man. I was lucky to be able to call him a friend. All the old guides will miss him
Roger Rehurek
March 9, 2021
Rest easy my friend, you were a good man , and treated everyone like you've known them forever!
Hov Hugs
March 9, 2021
