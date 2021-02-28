Charles 'Chuck' Roy Swanson

Charles 'Chuck' Roy Swanson, age 68, passed away from his earthly home on Feb. 16, 2021 in Billings with his father, Tom, at his side. He was born on August 5, 1952 to Dolores (Dolly) Schell Swanson and Jerry Swanson at Camp Pendleton, San Diego, CA, where his father was in the Marines. The family returned to their home of Hettinger, ND for three years, where 'Sister Susie' was added to the family and then moved to Denver, CO to seek advanced medical care and better opportunities for Chuck's developmental disabilities. 'Brother Parker' rounded out the family several years later.

Chuck attended several schools for the disabled during his youth and participated in many activities, including Special Olympics, in which he loved running and throwing the baseball, and skiing. In 1972 Chuck's father passed away and Chuck began living in a group home in Fort Collins as his mother began full time employment to support their family.

In 1980 Chuck's mom married Tom Danielsen, who along with Dolly, became Chuck's guardian. Chuck continued to live at the group home and attend a special day program for the disabled in Fort Collins. He had many friends and loved going on the van with his lunchbox and always a green backpack. He traveled extensively with his mom and dad on trains all over the west.

Chuck's mother passed away in 2013. In 2015 his stepfather married 'Janie Girl' and Chuck and 'MyDad' moved to Billings. At that time Chuck began his new life at Rimview Square at St. John's United. While there he continued his lifelong mission of providing happiness and joy to all he came in contact with. He made bead necklaces for everyone throughout his whole life. He shared his collection of train movies and memories of his many train journeys around the Rockies. He was never without his fishing pole at his side, just to be ready, and he greeted all with 'Are you my friend?' He loved playing Bingo and singing his favorite songs with his dad, 'I've Been Working on the Railroad', 'Jesus Loves Me', and 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame'. Going to coffee with MyDad was his ultimate joy.

His last great trip was for his birthday in 2019 when he got to ride Amtrak from Havre to Essex in Glacier Park and spent three days just watching the trains go by. We zoomed frequently this past year to keep all the family connected to Chuck and we are grateful to the staff at St. John's for making that happen and just overall loving Chuck so much.

Grateful for having shared his life is his loving family, who will cherish his memory forever and will continue his mission of kindness and friendship: his loving father: Tom Danielsen and Janie Fitch Danielsen; siblings: Susan and Ben Allen, and Parker and Charlotte Swanson; nieces: Lacy Allen, and Libby Allen and Patrick Downey, Freja and Siri Swanson; many cousins and friends, and the loving staff at Rimview Square, St. John's.

Service of celebration of Chuck's life will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Boulevard, Billings, MT on March 13, 2021 at 2 p.m.. Masks and distancing required. It will be streamed and can be seen at www.AtonementBillings.org. Inurnment of ashes will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO at his father's gravesite and Atonement Lutheran Columbarium. Memorials can be sent in Chuck's name to Special Olympics at www.supportspecialolympics.org or any charity of your choice. For more information, www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.