Charlotte Anne Misner

Charlotte Anne Misner, 85, formerly of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Feb. 23, at her home with family by her side.

Born Feb. 5, 1936 in Lafayette, IN, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Thelma Snelling. Charlotte's birth mother passed away and she was adopted by the late Lowell and Milderd Byers in 1937. Charlotte grew up on a farm as an only child but had a lot of relatives around the community that she was close to. After high school Charlotte found out she had two biological siblings Ron Proffit and Patricia Snelling Dudden. She developed a close relationship with her sister Pat over the years, which she cherished dearly.

Charlotte married Charley Misner on December 31, 1955. Charlotte and Charley had five children and were married almost 51 years before Charley passed away in 2006 at the age of 74. Charlotte enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family but she also enjoyed working when she was able too. Charlotte especially enjoyed working in the fabric and craft departments in department stores. Most notably she managed the fabric department at Ben Franklin in Sidney, MT for several years before retiring to Powell, Wyoming.

Charlotte enjoyed returning to the rural setting in Wyoming and loved her horses and all the dogs and cats she raised over the years. She also enjoyed being an amateur photographer taking thousands of pictures of the area around her home above the Shoshone river in Wyoming. She also loved taking pictures of her family and sharing them with anyone she could.

Charlotte truly loved being a mother and especially a grandmother to her 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Charlotte leaves behind her sister Pat Dudden (NE) and her five children Lonnie (Terry) Misner (FL), Cynthia Misner (ND), Lisa(Mark) Boehler (NC), Shari Misner (WY), Harley (LeAnn) Misner (MT), her 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 29 at Heights Family Funeral Home..