Chyrl Rae Kelly

Heaven received a new angel. Chyrl Rae Kelly left us in the early hours of Oct. 9, 2020 after a valiant, but brief battle with a blood infection.

Born Sept. 7, 1948 in Auburn, Nebraska to Sam and Donna Stoddard, she was a friend to many and loved dearly by all. Her infectious laughter and big heart will be missed. She enjoyed cross stitching and crochet doing exquisite work and enjoyed her work at Lockwood Schools for several years and the wonderful staff and children. Her family had her heart though.

Mom is preceded in death by her husband Jim, daughter Teresa and father Sam. She is survived by her mother, Donna Stoddard, two sisters Karleen Temple and Jackie Maurer and brother Ronnie Stoddard, daughters Donna Harbolt and Rose Cook & son in law Steve Cook, grandchildren Alicia Kaminsky, Sam Roundface and Anthony Harbolt, several great grandchildren and many other dearly loved family and friends.

A memorial service will be held, but due to covid restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. Condolences may be shared with the family online at smithfuneralchapels.com.