Claire Overfelt

Claire Overfelt (B. 1935) departed for Cowboy Heaven on Dec. 8, 2021, at the age of 86. His bold, daring, and independent personality is attributed to having been raised north of Big Timber by his father Leo Overfelt, rancher and former Sheriff of Big Timber and his mother Clara (Drivdahl) Overfelt, who was a founding member and President of the National Cowgirls Association. As the youngest of three boys, Claire's older brothers were his inspiration and set the bar high. Lee Overfelt was a successful lawyer and Dr. Marvin Overfelt had a medical practice in Colorado.

At the age of five, the family moved to Great Falls, Montana where Claire attended Franklin Elementary School and graduated from Great Falls High School. During high school, due to his fearless and confident cowboy spirit he was a Golden Glove Boxer and Rodeo Champion in bareback riding and calf roping. After graduating high school, he went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts in History degree at the University of Montana. He became a high school teacher in Helena, Montana but with an ambitious soul he returned to the state's only law school in Missoula, Montana and obtained a juris doctorate, one of only 33 lawyers to graduate in 1968. He returned to Great Falls, where he successfully practiced from 1968 to 2018 and was ranked one of the top 10 trial lawyers in Montana. He was a fierce debater in the court room and won cases for 1,000's of clients over the years.

Claire and his first wife Joyce Mattern had two sons, Kent Overfelt (Great Falls) and Reed Overfelt (New York City) and they both inherited his entrepreneurial spirit. In 1977 he married his second wife, Allyce Overfelt and out of a deep love, respect and determination were inseparable for over 44 years until his death.

Claire cherished his home located on the Missouri River, worked tirelessly in the gardens accompanied by Loren Horner (Great Falls, MT). He single- handedly built the barn and delighted in the early morning visit of a deer herd. As a true outdoorsman, Claire especially enjoyed the time spent at his lake house on Canyon Ferry, he was an expert fly fisherman and had a deep affection for dogs and horses. He was a great historian of Montana art and culture, was incredibly supportive and a friend to so many western artists. Claire was also an accomplished musician mastering the piano to the electric guitar and enjoyed entertaining family and friends.

Claire's cowboy spirit is the legacy that he leaves to his family: Kent Overfelt (Great Falls, MT), Reed and Darci Overfelt (New York City) David and Cindy Luxem (Rapid City, SD) Tina Figgarelli, (Billings, MT); grandchildren Matthew Overfelt (Henderson, NV), Martin and Haleigh Via (Jersey City, NJ), Lawrence and Adriana Spasojevich (Middle Village, NY), Shelly Luxem, (Rapid City, SD), Wayne Luxem (Rapid City, SD), Jason Luxem (Rapid City, SD) and eight great-grandchildren.

With the passing of Claire, the weekly lunch gathering of Robert (Bob) Skinner, Robert (Bob) Creek, George Tilton and Don Blumfield is now taking place in Cowboy Heaven.

The family will honor Claire with a celebration of life event that will take place in the summer of 2022. They ask that in lieu of flowers please pay tribute to Claire's compassion for animals and make a donation to MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center located at 900 25th Avenue NE, Great Falls, MT 59404