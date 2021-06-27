Clara Wagner Erickson

Clara Wagner Erickson, 101, died peacefully in her sleep June 2, 2021. She was born August 15, 1919 on a homestead near Melville to Emil Wagner and Laura (Brosey) Wagner. She and her sister, Ruth, walked or rode their horses to various country schools. The pony cart was no longer an option after their dad caught them racing the neighbor kids to those same schools. Clara graduated high school in Big Timber.

In 1939, she married Bill Esp. They divorced in 1964. All her life Clara was a hard worker. She began by helping her parents on the homestead and later worked as a ranch cook and then waitress. Bill and Clara owned the Ryegate Sales and Cold Storage and then she owned the Shawmut Bar. In 1968, she married Laurence Erickson and lived with him on his ranch south of Barber, MT. She devoted herself to life on the ranch, even naming the calves.

Clara was an excellent cook. The Storfa family enjoyed many memorable holiday meals at the ranch. The Erickson family said the quality of food at their family reunions improved immensely after Laurence married Clara. A favorite memory of her great nieces and nephews as well as her grandson, Eric, was the summer weeks spent at the ranch. Clara's parents always had wonderful vegetable gardens and she continued that tradition, filling many a family members' pantry with tasty canned goods. Being a part of the community was important to Clara. The Ryegate Senior Center was a big part of her life.

Clara is survived by her nephews, Martin (Gail) Storfa, Skip (Rosemarie) Storfa, Tom Storfa, and John (Vicki) Storfa; niece, Nancy Fine; great-nieces and nephews, Marty (Loretta) Storfa, Deb (John) Kovalicky, Dave (Sonja Gregory) Storfa, Rennae (Travis Eggars) Miller, Bobbi (John) Gies, Ryan (Kristen) Storfa, Kelcie (Levi) Main, Tyler (Sonya) Storfa, Jordan (Amy) Storfa, Brock (Kelly) Storfa; step-daughters, Lynn Webber, Carol Lammers; grandson, Eric (Jen) Lammers; and great-grandchildren, LJ and Ruby. She was also Auntie Clara to all 21 children in the next generation. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Laura Wagner; her sister, Ruth Aitkenhead; and husband, Laurence Erickson.

Clara was much loved by her family and community. Her generosity and hard work were legendary. Our Clarabelle was one of the great ones. There will be a celebration of Clara's life on August 9th, at the Senior Center in Ryegate from 2-4 PM. We will be enjoying some of Clara's most famous desserts. The family requests donations be made to the Senior Center in lieu of flowers.

