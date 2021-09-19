Menu
Clarence Eugene Iverson
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Clarence Eugene Iverson

The world lost one of its best Grandpas on Sept. 13th. Clarence Eugene (Clancy) Iverson was born in Williston, ND, on Jan. 14, 1944, to Ida and Clarence N. Iverson. He was a wonderful, kind and good man. He loved Mustang's baseball and attended regularly with his grandkids. He loved hard work and believed that all work should be done well. He loved antique cars and loved owning and driving one. He loved his country and was a true patriot. He especially loved his family. He loved his wife, Jan (O'Connor) and his grandchildren were the light of his life. He loved them all and was so proud of the kind and wonderful adults they had become. He cherished every moment with them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jack Iverson, brother-in-law, Larry Fox, brothers-in-law, Dick O'Connor & wife, Pat, Gerald (Butch) O'Connor, Paul Kristensen, Larry Jonckowski and Virgil Larsen. Sisters-in-law, Joyce Jonckowski & Lonna Corey. He is survived by his wife, Jan; his daughter, Margie; his grandchildren, Nick Anthony, Kolbey Andersen, Riley Rose Anthony (Mikey Riddle); and especially his great grandsons, Kyren, Kyler & Kyzic. His sisters, Marilyn Fox, Ivern (Bud) Lehman, brothers-in-law, Jim (Edith) Corey, Jack (Claudine) O'Connor, Nick (Herchel) O'Connor, Danny (Lynette) O'Connor and sister-in-law, Shirley O'Connor along with many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

For complete obituary go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com

Funeral services will be Sept. 21 at 1 pm, at Smith West Chapel. Reception and graveside burial following.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Smith West Chapel
MT
Sep
21
Burial
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janice and family, I´m so saddened to hear of Clancy´s passing. We are getting to the age of "losing" more than we gain. My deepest and most heartfelt prayers and sympathy are with you.
Carolyn Hadley
Family
September 20, 2021
